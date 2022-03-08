Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Rises By 40.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

