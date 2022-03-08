Short Interest in Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Declines By 28.3%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Eat Beyond Global stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. Eat Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

