Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declines By 25.0%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 879,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.85. 545,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.