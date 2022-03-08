Short Interest in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 20.1%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 723,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,019. DatChat has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DatChat by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

