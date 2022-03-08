Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Rises By 31.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,099,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.