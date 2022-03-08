Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Declines By 23.4%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

