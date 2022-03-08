Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Declines By 23.4%

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

