Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Decreases By 21.0%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.