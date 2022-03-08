Short Interest in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Grows By 36.1%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $71,460.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLND traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,650. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

