Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Drops By 20.1%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 112,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

