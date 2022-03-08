Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expands By 35.4%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ARTL opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

