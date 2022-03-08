Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Grows By 39.2%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 258,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.