Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Increases By 30.8%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 751,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.
In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of APRE stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
