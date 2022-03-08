Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Increases By 30.8%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 751,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

