Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Decreases By 18.8%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 9F in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 9F by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 9F in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 9F in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 9F alerts:

9F stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 54,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.