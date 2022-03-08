Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Boosted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 4.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $103,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $5,919,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

SHOP stock traded down $33.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.69. 74,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,417. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $931.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,282.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.37 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

