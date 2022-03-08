Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.42

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 136978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

