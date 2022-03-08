Serum Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $238.79 million and approximately $54.84 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

