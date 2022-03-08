Sernova (CVE:SVA) Shares Up 0.7%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44. 288,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 423,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Sernova alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$376.21 million and a PE ratio of -51.43. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sernova (CVE:SVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.