SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SenesTech in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SenesTech by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SenesTech by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNES opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

