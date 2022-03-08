SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

