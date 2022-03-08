Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $11,708,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

SGII opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.