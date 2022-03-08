Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $11,708,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SGII opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.
