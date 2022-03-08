Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,437,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,229,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,896 shares of company stock worth $10,020,526 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Shares of SGEN opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

