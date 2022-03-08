SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.99. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

