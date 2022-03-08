Scout Investments Inc. Sells 56,697 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,697 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Robert Half International worth $33,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. 3,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

