Scout Investments Inc. Has $69.82 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,575 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $69,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. 28,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,276. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

