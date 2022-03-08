Scout Investments Inc. Has $39.81 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $39,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $271.87 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.94.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

