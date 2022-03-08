Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,084. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

