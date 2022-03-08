Scout Investments Inc. Buys 105,375 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.75% of Omnicell worth $59,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $132.21. 3,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

