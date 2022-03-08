Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.02.

ARX traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.77. 4,238,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.99. The company has a market cap of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

