Scotiabank Raises Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Price Target to C$3.00

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$9.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.