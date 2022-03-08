Scotiabank Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.17.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.43. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$34.53 and a 52 week high of C$55.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

