Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 397,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

