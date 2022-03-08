Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

