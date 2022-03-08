Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 47,000 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.