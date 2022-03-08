Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

ALLE stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.83 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

