Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,006 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.92. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.