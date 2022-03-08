Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Parsons by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Parsons by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,739,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Parsons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the period.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

