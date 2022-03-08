Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 3,168 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Recharge Acquisition worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.10.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.