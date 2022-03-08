Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will post $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the highest is $6.14 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.83 billion to $31.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock worth $4,090,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

