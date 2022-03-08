SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Insider David A. Homoelle Sells 682 Shares

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) insider David A. Homoelle sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $12,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SBFG stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.