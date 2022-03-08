Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,334 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,534. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $212.60. 23,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.74 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

