Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.72. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.