Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.66. 7,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

