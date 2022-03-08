Sara Bay Financial Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,220,644. The company has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

