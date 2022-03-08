Sara Bay Financial Has $376,000 Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public Limited has a 1-year low of $176.40 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.91 and its 200-day moving average is $268.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

