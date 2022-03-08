Sara Bay Financial Buys 560 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $227.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.