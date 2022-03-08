Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

SPNS stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

