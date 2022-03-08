Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 7.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,242,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $6.23 on Tuesday, hitting $150.84. 2,550,193 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

