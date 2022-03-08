Santiment Network Token (SAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $546.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $546.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00033549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00105066 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

SAN is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

