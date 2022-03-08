Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 37 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 37 target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 35.13.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

