SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

